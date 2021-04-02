Shahid Iqbal appointed Chief Commissioner (IR)

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Shahid Iqbal Baloch, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service, as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi.

According to FBR notification issued here Friday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Member, FBR (Hq) Karachi. He assumed the charge of the post.

