Shahnaz Maqbool appointed as Member (FATE) FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday appointed Ms. Shahnaz Maqbool, a BS-21officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Member (FATE), FBR, HQ, Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here, she assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Raja Israr, has assumed the charge of the post Deputy Commissioner (BS-18 on regular basis), AEOI Zone Karachi.