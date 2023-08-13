Open Menu

Shahzad Ali Extends Greetings To Senator Anwar Ul Haq On His Nomination As Caretaker Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Shahzad Ali extends greetings to Senator Anwar Ul Haq on his nomination as caretaker Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik on Sunday warmly greeted Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar on his nomination as caretaker Prime Minister.

He expressed confidence in Anwar ul Haq Kakar's ability to guide the nation through the transitional phase with diligence and determination, as seen throughout his political career, said a news release issued here.

Shahzad Ali said may his term as caretaker Prime Minister be marked by unity, progress and a steadfast commitment to the betterment of our country.

He said his appointment is a testament to the trust and respect you have garnered from your colleagues and constituents alike.

He said his track record of leadership, wisdom, and integrity has not gone unnoticed by the citizens of our country.

He hoped all out efforts will be made to stabilise the bleak economy by taking all stakeholders into confidence to make practically viable and result-oriented tailored transparent monetary policies.

He said a consistent economic growth strategy is the need of the hour in addition to boosting exports as a top priority.

Shahzad Ali Malik Sitara said the business community will cooperate with new top leadership led by Anwar ul Haq Kakar to help steer the country out of the economic quagmire.

