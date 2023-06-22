Shahzad Ali highlights potential to achieve food autarky, save foreign exchange"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Rice Research and Development board Punjab Shahzad Ali Malik emphasized that Pakistan has the potential to achieve food autarky by utilizing 18 million hectares of arable land and saving a significant amount of foreign exchange.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers led by Momin Ali, he said last year $14.5 billion were spent on agriculture-related imports to avert food insecurity, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

He welcomed the substantial allocation for the promotion of the agriculture sector in the Federal and provincial budgets however expressed reservations over the lack of setting aside sufficient funds for conducting modern research by plant breeders of public and private sectors.

He pointed out that 93 new seed varieties were introduced in neighbouring countries last year and cotton's seed was pest free.

"Government must encourage plant breeders by offering a lucrative package of incentives for evolving the best quality high yielding pest-free seeds of rice, cotton and wheat," he added.

He said in this regard, the private sector has taken the initiative as Guard Agriculture Research and Services has announced three cash awards of rupees 10 million each for developing new seeds of rice, cotton and wheat to boost agriculture production across the country.

Shahzad Ali Malik said cultivating barren land can lead to increased agricultural output, which can contribute to food security and reduce the dependence on imports.

This could have positive effects on the economy by increasing the availability of food and reducing the trade deficit, he added.

"Converting barren land into agricultural land can have positive environmental impacts, such as preventing soil erosion, improving soil fertility, and increasing biodiversity. These environmental benefits can contribute to long-term economic sustainability and resilience", he added.

The leader of the delegation Momin Ali stressed the need for using modern agricultural implements and technology for bringing a green revolution in the country.

He said plant breeders are the backbone of the agricultural sector without which bumper production is not possible so government must attach great importance to them and help carry out ultra-modern research to meet the ever-increasing food staple needs of a growing population.