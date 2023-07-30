ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday said China had made substantial advancements in agricultural technology, including hybrid seed development, and had the expertise to share the practices with Pakistan.

Shahzad Ali Malik currently visiting China with a delegation said, "More collaboration between Pakistan and China in the agricultural sector, particularly in the development of new varieties of hybrid seeds in the private sector, is possible and could have significant benefits for both countries," said a news release issued here.

He said, "Collaboration in the private sector allows for joint research and development initiatives between both countries." He said, "Such projects can lead to the creation of tailored hybrid seed varieties that cater to the specific needs of Pakistani farmers and align with the country's agricultural practices and climate." He said, "China and Pakistan have longstanding ties, and such meetings could potentially lead to advancements in hybrid seed technology and agricultural practices, benefiting both countries' agricultural sectors.

" He said, "Fruitful meetings between agricultural organizations from different countries can be beneficial for exchanging knowledge, technology, and expertise in the field of seed development and agriculture." He said, "Hybrid seeds are created by crossing two genetically different parent plants to produce offspring with desired traits, such as improved yield, resistance to pests and diseases, or better adaptability to local environmental conditions." He hoped, "Such collaborations with Chinese counterparts can further help Pakistan enhance its agricultural productivity and food security."Shahzad Ali Malik said, "The Chinese private sector is taking a keen interest in further enhancing collaboration with Guard Agriculture Research and Services as we have excellent experience with the Chinese for evolving the first-ever variety of hybrid rice in Pakistan and still a team of ten Chinese scientists engaged with us."