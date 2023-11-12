Shahzad Ali Malik stresses to explore new avenues for halal food exports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association(PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday said as we navigate through dynamic global markets, it is crucial to explore new avenues for Halal food to propel Pakistan exports to new heights.

Talking to a delegation of exporters and industrialists, he said today its dire need to harness the potential of Halal food products on a global scale, taking inspiration from the success of Thailand in this domain, said a news release here.

He said Thailand has set an exemplary benchmark in leveraging its culinary heritage to become a significant player in the international food market.

He said Pakistan, with its rich and diverse culinary traditions, particularly the Halal food sector, possesses similar potential.

Shahzad Ali stressed the need for adopting a comprehensive strategy that involves market research, product adaptation, and targeted marketing to position Halal food products as a symbol of quality and authenticity.

Collaboration with relevant stakeholders, participation in international food exhibitions, and establishing a strong online presence can further amplify the reach of our products.

Understanding and adhering to international food safety and quality standards is imperative, Malik added.

Certifications and compliance will not only boost consumer confidence but also facilitate smoother entry into global markets,he added.

Shahzad Ali Malik Sitara-I-Imtiaz said by drawing inspiration from Thailand , we can push Halal food exports to unprecedented levels.He said dedication and expertise are vital in making this vision a reality.

He said several government agencies also played a significant role along with private sector in expanding the outreach of their businesses especially in the Halal sector.