Shaikh honours farmers for contributing in economic growth

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Saturday honoured the contributions of farmers, who he said were playing an important role in helping Pakistan's economy to grow.

In a tweet on Kissan Day, the minister said that it was government's vision to support farmers and enhance the agriculture productivity by adopting modern techniques of farming.

"On #KissanDay I would like to honour the contributions of our farmers who are playing an integral part in helping Pakistan's economy to grow.....It is our government's vision to support our farmers and enhance the agriculture productivity by adopting modern techniques of farming," he tweeted.