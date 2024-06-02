Open Menu

Shaikhani For Adopting International City-town Planning Methods To Prevent Urban Flooding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Shaikhani for adopting international city-town planning methods to prevent urban flooding

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry has said that the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted higher-than-normal monsoon rains in southern Sindh from June to September this year. He said that this significant weather event was expected to impact most districts, including Hyderabad.

Shaikhani highlighted that following the previous monsoon, four to five PC 1s aimed at system improvements were approved and incorporated into the Hyderabad package, However, due to a lack of funds, no progress has been made on these initiatives, he said.

He urgently called for the release of the necessary funds to commence work on these critical projects. Farooq Shaikhani pointed out the longstanding and severe issue of urban flooding in Hyderabad. The Primary cause, he noted, is the connection of drainage water to the sewage system, which has not seen upgrades for years.

Shaikhani stressed that open fields play a crucial role in flood protection and advocated for the adoption of international city-town planning methods to safeguard urban areas from floods. Utilizing valuable floodwater in agriculture could also bolster the country's economy. He urged the Government of Sindh, the Irrigation Department and other relevant institutions to complete the cleaning of lakes and barrages to protect region from another disaster. Despite the catastrophic floods of 2010 and 2022 in Pakistan, no effective strategy has been implemented by the concerned departments to prepare for the upcoming monsoon, he added.

He pointed out that many gates of the Sukkur and Kotri barrages remained permanently closed due to silt and sand accumulation, making them resemble islands more than functional infrastructure.

Shaikhani recalled that the 2022 floods displaced millions in Sindh and Balochistan and destroyed crops worth billions of rupees. Even after two years, the people of these provinces are still reeling from the disaster's effects. The business sectors in both regions were completely devastated and with the monsoon of 2024 only a few weeks away, there is an urgent need for effective planning and action to prevent a repeat of such devastation, he expressed.

He noted that the substantial funds spent on emergency relief after floods and other natural disasters could be more effectively used if even 25 percent of that amount were invested in system improvements beforehand. This proactive approach will not only mitigate financial losses and save lives but also allow the same funds to be allocated for ongoing system maintenance, he added.

He appealed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Commissioner of Hyderabad Division and the Deputy Commissioner to direct all relevant institutions to expedite these key works. Timely completion of these projects is essential to prevent urban flooding in Hyderabad, he highlighted.

