Shaista Bano Gillai takes charge as Chairperson CCP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Shaista Bano Gillani Monday took charge as the Chairperson, Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

The Finance Division on Monday issued a notification after the Federal cabinet in its meeting held on April 28, approved the appointment of Shaista Bano as Chairperson CCP, on acting charge basis, said a news release issued here.

Shaista Bano holds a Master's degree in 'Economics for Competition Law' from King's College, University of London and a Master's in business Administration with majors in Finance from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

She is also an Associate Chartered Certified Accountant UK since 2006.

Shaista Bano served at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan as the Deputy Registrar of Companies till 2007, and then joined CCP in 2007.

As the Director General Cartels and Trade Abuse at CCP, she has led a number of key investigations, inspections, and authored various inquiry reports pertaining to wide-ranging industry and economic sectors such as telecommunications, electronic media, electricity generation and distribution, LPG, CNG, sugar, cement, stock exchanges, jute mills.

These investigations, searches and enquiry reports have resulted in unearthing some big cartels and abusivepractices. In April 2019, she was appointed as Member CCP.