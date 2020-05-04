UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaista Bano Gillai Takes Charge As Chairperson CCP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:56 PM

Shaista Bano Gillai takes charge as Chairperson CCP

Shaista Bano Gillani Monday took charge as the Chairperson, Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Shaista Bano Gillani Monday took charge as the Chairperson, Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

The Finance Division on Monday issued a notification after the Federal cabinet in its meeting held on April 28, approved the appointment of Shaista Bano as Chairperson CCP, on acting charge basis, said a news release issued here.

Shaista Bano holds a Master's degree in 'Economics for Competition Law' from King's College, University of London and a Master's in business Administration with majors in Finance from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

She is also an Associate Chartered Certified Accountant UK since 2006.

Shaista Bano served at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan as the Deputy Registrar of Companies till 2007, and then joined CCP in 2007.

As the Director General Cartels and Trade Abuse at CCP, she has led a number of key investigations, inspections, and authored various inquiry reports pertaining to wide-ranging industry and economic sectors such as telecommunications, electronic media, electricity generation and distribution, LPG, CNG, sugar, cement, stock exchanges, jute mills.

These investigations, searches and enquiry reports have resulted in unearthing some big cartels and abusivepractices. In April 2019, she was appointed as Member CCP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Islamabad CNG LPG Electricity Exchange Business London April 2019 Competition Commission Of Pakistan Media From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

US dollar falls by Rs. 1.15 in interbank market, c ..

10 minutes ago

Chief Minister pays tribute to firefighters on Int ..

2 minutes ago

Woody Allen's controversial memoirs to appear in F ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt committed to overcome coronavirus pandemi ..

2 minutes ago

Minister for Sports distributes ration

2 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo scales up operations in Pakistan ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.