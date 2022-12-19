UrduPoint.com

Shaista Pervaiz Malik Elected LABARD President Unopposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Shaista Pervaiz Malik elected LABARD President unopposed

The Governing Body of the Lahore Businessmen Association for Rehabilitation of Disabled (LABARD) has unanimously elected MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik as its President.

The Governing Body also elected Muhammad Farooq Naseem as Senior Vice President, Bushra Aitzaz Ahsan as Vice President, Muhammad Saeed Khan as General Secretary, Humayoun Saleem as Joint Secretary, Salahuddin as Finance Secretary and Shafiq Ahmed as Secretary Information & Publication.

Soon after her election, the newly elected LABARD President Shaista Pervaiz Malik thanked the members of the Governing Body for reposing confidence in her. She said that she would continue to serve the ailing humanity with dedication and the confidence given by the LABARD Governing Body would help him solve the challenges being faced by the special persons.

She said special persons in Pakistan were facing more challenges than those residing in developed world so "we all should collectively and individually play their role so that these people can become effective members of the society.

"Shaista Pervaiz Malik said, "We are a country of millions people who are suffering disability and this number is not very big when it is compared with the resources we have. So the stigma of disability could be removed forever with a little well directed effort." She promised that she would leave no stone unturned in making the disabled persons the effective members of the society.

General Secretary Muhammad Saeed Khan also expressed same sentiments and thanked the Governing Body members for reposing confidence. He said, LABARD was doing a marvellous work by providing training and job placements to the special persons and it was duty of all the segments of the society to play their role for this noble cause.

