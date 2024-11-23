Open Menu

Shalamar Hospital Deserves Policy Exemptions: LCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar has urged the government to ensure policy exemptions for Shalamar Hospital so that the management can enhance public welfare services.

He was speaking at the Board of Directors meeting of Shalamar Hospital which was chaired by its Chairman Shahid Hussain and also attended by Syed Babar Ali, Abrar A. Mumtaz, Muhammad Munir Chaudhry, Altaf M. Saleem and Omar Saeed, here on Saturday.

The board discussed Shalamar Hospital's current services, future development plans and the significant challenges confronting the healthcare sector. A major focus of the meeting was the financial burdens placed on the hospital due to policy impositions.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad lauded Shalamar Hospital for its exemplary role in providing quality medical services to the community, particularly to underprivileged segments of society. He emphasized the need for the government and relevant authorities to waive the commercialization fee imposed on Shalamar Hospital stating that institutions dedicated to public welfare should not be treated as commercial entities.

"The healthcare sector is already under immense pressure and such fees place unnecessary strain on institutions that are solely focused on serving humanity," he argued.

Board Chairman Shahid Hussain briefed the attendees about the hospital’s ongoing projects and future goals. Veteran industrialist Syed Babar Ali provided a historical perspective on Shalamar Hospital mentioning its establishment as a beacon of public service and its ongoing mission to deliver affordable healthcare to all. He reiterated that hospitals with a philanthropic ethos must be supported through policy exemptions and encouraged in their efforts to uplift healthcare standards.

The participants explored several proposals to enhance the hospital’s capacity and ensure its sustainability.

Mian Abuzar Shad suggested that collaboration between the Lahore Chamber, healthcare stakeholders and the government could lead to pragmatic solutions that alleviate financial hurdles for institutions like Shalamar.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolution to advocate for the exemption of Shalamar Hospital from commercialization fee.

