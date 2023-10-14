Open Menu

Shamshad For Customizing IMF Program In Economic Contexts Of Partnering Countries

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 06:13 PM

Shamshad for customizing IMF program in economic contexts of partnering countries

Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Saturday emphasised the need for customizing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme according to the unique economic contexts of the partnering countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Saturday emphasised the need for customizing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme according to the unique economic contexts of the partnering countries.

The Minister attended a significant event on the theme of "Making the IMF supported programs work" during the annual meetings of the World Bank and IMF  in Marrakech.

Based on her extensive experience in financial matters and her leadership in economic affairs, Dr. Akhtar shared her invaluable insights and perspectives for ensuring effective collaboration between governments and international financial institutions.

