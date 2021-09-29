UrduPoint.com

Shan Foods Accelerates Digital Transformation With Siemens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Shan Foods Wednesday signed Siemens as its implementation partner for SAP's S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition, under Project Kick-off, to accelerate its digital transformation journey.

With the signing of this partnership, Siemens will facilitate the implementation of SAP's latest real-time ERP business suite, driving end-to-end digitized operations and inspiring instant value throughout the Company's business processes, from quality and material management to financials and human capital management, said a press release issued here.

This is a first-of-its-kind implementation of SAP S/4HANA 2020 (Rise) on HANA Enterprise Cloud which allows for an easy and flexible transformation to an intelligent enterprise.

Commenting on the need for digitalization,Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shan Foods, Sikandar Tiwana said, "As a global culinary brand, Shan Foods is committed to excellence, ensuring a wholesome experience for its consumers from around the world. However, to keep up with this commitment, digitalization has become an indispensable need of the hour. We are glad to have Siemens as our implementation partner as they will help us set up a true digital thread, allowing us to enhance our operation procedures across entire business."

