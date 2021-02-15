UrduPoint.com
Shan Foods Receives BRC AA Rating For Food Safety

Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Shan Foods receives BRC AA rating for food safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Shan Foods Private Limited (SFPL), has been conferred with an AA rating for its stringent quality control and food safety practices by the British Retail Consortium. BRC is a UK-based trade association, which audits food and manufacturing industries annually, against the highest safety standards, said a press release issued here.

The BRC rating is evident of the fact that Shan Foods adheres to the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), with respect to product safety, integrity, legality, quality, and operational controls in the food and food ingredient manufacturing industry.

Having secured a BRC Grade A for 5 years and being a recipient of the BRC certification consecutively for the last 7 years, Shan Foods has outclassed itself this year by securing the AA rating, a rare rating awarded after a detailed holistic scrutiny of the food manufacturing process.

This achievement is credited to the rigorous quality control measures taken at Shan Foods that extend from research & development to packaging and distribution, ensuring the supply of the highest-quality products to its consumers.

Mushkbar Zehra, General Manager Quality Operations, Shan Foods, commented that, "At Shan, we value quality and safety, alongside innovative taste and flavor, which form the bedrock of our tireless efforts, directed at delivering a superior product experience to our consumers around the world.

After consecutively receiving the BRC Grade A ranking, the AA rating this year is a testimony of our quality assurance system in place, and of our constant dedication to improvement in the area of compliance to international food safety standards. We are committed to taking this dedication forward by continuing to ensure best practices at all levels of manufacturing and distribution."

