Shanghai Bourse-listed Firms Report Profits Of Over 1.16 Trln Yuan In Q1
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange reported combined profits of 1.16 trillion Yuan (about 163.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of the year, the bourse said on Tuesday.
Their revenues reached 11.91 trillion yuan during the period.
The bourse said that among the total 1,702 companies listed on the exchange, 931 companies registered a year-on-year increase in revenues, and 903 companies logged a year-on-year rise in net profit attributable to the parent company.
Listed companies in advanced manufacturing industries such as automotive, biomedicine, mechanical equipment and electronics sectors performed well in the first quarter, according to the bourse.
The listed companies attribute performance growth to strong market demand, new products research and development, the digital and intelligent upgrading of production lines, as well as the remarkable effect of overseas market expansion.
As of May 17, more than 140 companies listed on the exchange issued some 280 announcements about the signing of important contracts and project bids, the bourse added.
Recent Stories
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open45 minutes ago
-
China approves fixed-asset investment projects worth 320.7 bln yuan in Jan-April1 hour ago
-
Ideal season for sowing cotton, says Dr. Ali2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 20245 hours ago
-
KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike16 hours ago
-
Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independent directors16 hours ago
-
Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven support16 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Minister Akbar Ibrahim calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain16 hours ago
-
Cotton cultivated over 100,000 acres in Faisalabad so far: Director Agriculture16 hours ago