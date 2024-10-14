'Shanghai conference to be an economic booster'

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has termed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference an economic booster for Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has termed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference an economic booster for Pakistan.

The LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said in a joint media statement here Monday said that Shanghai conference holds immense significance for Pakistan's economy as it presents the country with a golden opportunity to attract substantial foreign investment and promote its economic potential on a global platform.

The LCCI office-bearers expressed optimism about the summit and highlighted that how it can serve as a pivotal turning point for its economy. They said that the event offers Pakistan an opportunity to strengthen its trade and economic ties with key international partners, particularly China. They further stated that Shanghai Conference will send a clear message to global investors about the country’s openness to business and investment opportunities.

They said that the Shanghai conference is not just an international event but it is also a matter of national pride for Pakistan. Being host of such a highly regarded platform underscores the country’s growing importance in the global economic arena. This will pave the way for new investment avenues, and bring a much-needed boost to various sectors of our economy, they added.

They said that the business community should actively prepare to seize the opportunities presented by the conference and ensure that Pakistan is able to project its strengths in key industries such as textiles, agriculture, information technology and renewable energy.

The LCCI office-bearers underscored the importance of Pakistan’s participation in the Shanghai Conference from an economic perspective, noting that this event will create significant investment opportunities for Pakistani businesses. He said that this is an ideal opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its vast economic potential to the world. The Shanghai Conference will serve as a gateway for international investors to explore and engage with Pakistan's growing markets. "By leveraging this platform, we can bolster economic ties with global stakeholders, particularly those from China, which has remained one of our most vital trade partners," they added.

They further highlighted that the conference offers a prime platform to engage with Chinese investors, multinational companies and government bodies, thereby helping Pakistan attract much-needed foreign direct investment.

"Pakistan needs to showcase its resilience and adaptability in a rapidly changing global economy. By fostering stronger ties with international investors, we can unlock economic opportunities that will lead to job creation, technological advancement, and overall economic growth," they added.

The LCCI office-bearers said, "The Shanghai Conference presents us with an opportunity to strengthen our bilateral and multilateral relationships with various countries. The event will open doors for trade partnerships and economic cooperation that can provide a much-needed boost to Pakistan’s economy. As a country, we are eager to explore these opportunities and ensure that the benefits of this conference translate into long-term economic gains for Pakistan."

The leadership of LCCI collectively stressed the vital role of Pakistan's business community in capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the Shanghai Conference. They stressed that businesses should actively engage in dialogues and partnerships during the event to attract investments, explore new markets, and collaborate with international enterprises.

"Our business community plays a crucial role in the country’s economic growth. The Shanghai Conference is a rare opportunity that must be fully utilized by our entrepreneurs, industrialists, and exporters. By building partnerships and entering into joint ventures, they can unlock new growth potential, especially in sectors like manufacturing, technology and renewable energy," they added.

They said that such events help promote Pakistan’s narrative of economic resilience and openness to foreign investment. They highlighted the need for businesses to focus on sustainability, innovation and competitiveness to gain a foothold in international markets. "We must show the world that Pakistan is a dynamic and thriving economy with endless opportunities for investment and growth," they added.

The LCCI leadership expressed their confidence that the Shanghai Conference will play a pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan’s economy, attracting foreign investment, and creating new opportunities for the country’s business community.