Shanghai courier industry gradually resumes operation

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) --:Express delivery companies in Shanghai are gradually resuming operation disrupted by the COVID-19 resurgence, as the city has started to issue traffic permits for the delivery of important supplies.

The Shanghai Municipal Postal Administration recently issued a notice allowing postal and express delivery companies to apply for traffic permits for qualified vehicles and personnel.

The permits, which can be recognized across the country, allow vehicles carrying key supplies such as medical and epidemic-control materials, daily necessities and important production materials to enter and leave COVID-19-affected areas.

On Tuesday, STO Express delivered a batch of supplies from Shanghai to Tianjin in north China with a newly obtained traffic permit, marking the orderly resumption of the company's courier business in Shanghai.