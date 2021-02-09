Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2021 delivery was up 9.7 Yuan (about 1.5 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 378.2 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 16 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 127,842 lots, with a turnover of about 47.7 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.