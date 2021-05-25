Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :-- Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for July 2021 delivery was up 14.8 Yuan (about 2.3 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 425 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 13 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 141,048 lots, with a turnover of about 59.43 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.