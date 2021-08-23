UrduPoint.com

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for October 2021 delivery was up 3.2 Yuan (about 49 U.S.

cents) to close at 405.5 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 13 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 180,652 lots, with a turnover of about 72.48 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

