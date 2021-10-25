UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 01:49 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for December 2021 delivery was up 8.4 Yuan (about 1.31 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 533.2 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for nine listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 144,230 lots, with a turnover of about 76.33 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Shanghai March December 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array of events coinciding with UAE ..

22 minutes ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to deposit Rs 2,900 billion into ..

IMF asks Pakistan to deposit Rs 2,900 billion into federal consolidated fund: Re ..

25 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index closes higher Monday

ChiNext Index closes higher Monday

2 minutes ago
 Zika virus case reported in northern India

Zika virus case reported in northern India

2 minutes ago
 Cuba continues to see reduction in COVID-19 cases ..

Cuba continues to see reduction in COVID-19 cases and deaths

2 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy for Afghanistan Plans to Talk With G ..

Russian Envoy for Afghanistan Plans to Talk With German Counterpart by End of We ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.