Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for December 2021 delivery was up 2.0 Yuan (about 31 U.S.

cents) to close at 531.6 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for eight listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 123,791 lots, with a turnover of about 66.05 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.