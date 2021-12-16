UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 02:19 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for February 2022 delivery went higher 8.7 Yuan (about 1.4 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 470.5 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 11 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 193,641 lots, with a turnover of about 89.7 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

