Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 03:35 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2022 delivery was up 5.9 Yuan (about 93 U.S.

cents) to close at 565.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 203,599 lots, with a turnover of about 115.1 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

>