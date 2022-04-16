Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) : Crude oil futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for May 2022 delivery was up 25.7 Yuan (about 4 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 690.2 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 13 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 192,622 lots, with a turnover of about 130.48 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.