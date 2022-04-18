Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for June 2022 delivery was up 18.3 Yuan (about 2.9 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 697.5 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for nine listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 146,223 lots, with a turnover of about 101.8 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.