Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for June 2022 delivery was up 34.9 Yuan (about 5.32 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 664.7 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 8 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 278,325 lots, with a turnover of about 182.6 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.