Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:49 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Crude oil futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2021 delivery was down 3.2 Yuan (about 50 U.S.

cents) to close at 371.2 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 16 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 112,538 lots, with a turnover of about 41.9 billion yuan. China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

