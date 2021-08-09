Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Crude oil futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for September 2021 delivery was down 9.9 Yuan (about 1.53 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 418.6 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for ten listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 206,206 lots, with a turnover of about 87.99 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.