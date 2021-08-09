UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:49 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Crude oil futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for September 2021 delivery was down 9.9 Yuan (about 1.53 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 418.6 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for ten listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 206,206 lots, with a turnover of about 87.99 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Shanghai March September 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing Deputy Rule ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing Deputy Ruler of Sharjah

5 minutes ago
 Soybean futures close lower

Soybean futures close lower

39 seconds ago
 German exports rise past pre-pandemic levels in Ju ..

German exports rise past pre-pandemic levels in June

41 seconds ago
 US-European Solar Orbiter Spacecraft Makes Venus F ..

US-European Solar Orbiter Spacecraft Makes Venus Flyby - ESA

3 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures close lower

3 minutes ago
 ACE retrieves state land in sargodha

ACE retrieves state land in sargodha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.