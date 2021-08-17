UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:46 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for October 2021 delivery was down 9.4 Yuan (about 1.45 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 419.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for seven listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 151,845 lots, with a turnover of about 64.08 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Shanghai March October 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Afghanistan ongoing situation will not affect ODI ..

Afghanistan ongoing situation will not affect ODI series against Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 China remains largest foreign investor in Laos: de ..

China remains largest foreign investor in Laos: deputy PM

4 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks close well down

Hong Kong stocks close well down

5 minutes ago
 Covid vaccination centers to remain open on 9th Mu ..

Covid vaccination centers to remain open on 9th Muharram: NCOC

5 minutes ago
 S.Korea posts trade surplus for 15 months in July

S.Korea posts trade surplus for 15 months in July

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.