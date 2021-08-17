Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for October 2021 delivery was down 9.4 Yuan (about 1.45 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 419.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for seven listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 151,845 lots, with a turnover of about 64.08 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.