Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for October 2021 delivery was down 8.2 Yuan (about 1.27 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 447.5 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for eight listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 139,077 lots, with a turnover of about 62.62 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.