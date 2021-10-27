UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:13 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for December 2021 delivery was down 5.9 Yuan (about 92 U.S.

cents) to close at 528.3 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for eleven listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 139,641 lots, with a turnover of about 74.19 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Shanghai March December 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

White paper elaborates on China's initiatives in t ..

White paper elaborates on China's initiatives in tackling climate change

1 minute ago
 15 Khyber police officials suspended over corrupti ..

15 Khyber police officials suspended over corruption

1 minute ago
 ANF seizes 10-kg heroin, arrested two drug peddler ..

ANF seizes 10-kg heroin, arrested two drug peddlers

1 minute ago
 Finnish scientists create 'sustainable' lab-grown ..

Finnish scientists create 'sustainable' lab-grown coffee

3 minutes ago
 PCAA, PAF register wins in Pakistan Premier Footba ..

PCAA, PAF register wins in Pakistan Premier Football League games

3 minutes ago
 Russian Health Ministry Approves Simultaneous Intr ..

Russian Health Ministry Approves Simultaneous Introduction of Sputnik Light, Flu ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.