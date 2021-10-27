Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for December 2021 delivery was down 5.9 Yuan (about 92 U.S.

cents) to close at 528.3 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for eleven listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 139,641 lots, with a turnover of about 74.19 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.