Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for January 2022 delivery went lower 10.4 Yuan (about 1.6 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 465 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 12 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 196,732 lots, with a turnover of about 92.6 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.