Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for February 2022 delivery was down 2.6 Yuan (about 41 U.S.

cents) to close at 494.1 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 67,791 lots, with a turnover of about 33.4 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.