UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 04:13 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for March 2022 delivery was down 8.5 Yuan (about 1.34 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 558.4 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 12 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 150,652 lots, with a turnover of about 84.3 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Shanghai March 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Spring sports gala to start from Mar 1

Spring sports gala to start from Mar 1

8 seconds ago
 EU unveils 43-billion-euro plan to boost chips sup ..

EU unveils 43-billion-euro plan to boost chips supply

10 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims eight more lives, 102 new infectio ..

COVID-19 claims eight more lives, 102 new infections in RWP

11 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago
 Bulgaria's COVID-19 cases exceed 1 mln

Bulgaria's COVID-19 cases exceed 1 mln

2 minutes ago
 Tonga reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 13 in total

Tonga reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 13 in total

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>