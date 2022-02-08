Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for March 2022 delivery was down 8.5 Yuan (about 1.34 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 558.4 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 12 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 150,652 lots, with a turnover of about 84.3 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.