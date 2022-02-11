Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 04:14 PM

Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) -- -:Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2022 delivery was down 3.3 Yuan (about 52 U.S.

cents) to close at 550 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 197,651 lots, with a turnover of about 109.9 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

