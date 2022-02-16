Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 03:43 PM

SHANGHAI, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2022 delivery was down 8.2 Yuan (about 1.29 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 562.1 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for ten listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 232,449 lots, with a turnover of about 129.98 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

