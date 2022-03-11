Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2022 delivery was down 59.1 Yuan (about 9.34 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 683 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 13 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 379,174 lots, with a turnover of about 262.2 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.