Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2022 delivery was down 13.3 Yuan (about 2.08 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 632.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 14 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 328,466 lots, with a turnover of about 203.82 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018. Enditem