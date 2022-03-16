UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 04:33 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2022 delivery was down 13.3 Yuan (about 2.08 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 632.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 14 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 328,466 lots, with a turnover of about 203.82 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018. Enditem

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Shanghai March April 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Nigeria's inflation hits 15.7 pct in February

Nigeria's inflation hits 15.7 pct in February

4 minutes ago
 Maldivians advised to take booster shot before lea ..

Maldivians advised to take booster shot before leaving for pilgrimage

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index recovers lost ground w ..

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index recovers lost ground with record gain amid financial ..

4 minutes ago
 BRT orders 86 buses to operationalize more feeder ..

BRT orders 86 buses to operationalize more feeder routes

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea's automotive production, export rise in Fe ..

S.Korea's automotive production, export rise in February

11 minutes ago
 Cases surge in Australian states amid Omicron new ..

Cases surge in Australian states amid Omicron new sub-variant concern

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>