Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2022 delivery was down 8.9 Yuan (about 1.4 U.S. Dollars) to close at 722.6 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 12 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 248,093 lots, with a turnover of about 179 billion yuan.