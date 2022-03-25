UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2022 delivery was down 8.9 Yuan (about 1.4 U.S. Dollars) to close at 722.6 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 12 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 248,093 lots, with a turnover of about 179 billion yuan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Shanghai April Billion

Recent Stories

Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the series- ..

Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the series-deciding third Test

19 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad asks to utilize M&R funds a ..

Commissioner Hyderabad asks to utilize M&R funds according to granted limits

14 seconds ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

15 seconds ago
 9 outlaws held; motorbikes, drugs recovered in isl ..

9 outlaws held; motorbikes, drugs recovered in islamabad

17 seconds ago
 Peshawar wins overall KP U21 Games trophy with 3 g ..

Peshawar wins overall KP U21 Games trophy with 3 gold, two silver medals

21 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt approves Rs 300 mln to enhance fu ..

Balochistan govt approves Rs 300 mln to enhance fund for higher education of law ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>