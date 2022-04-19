Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for June 2022 delivery was down 1.6 Yuan (about 25 U.S.

cents) to close at 695.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 7 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 203,383 lots, with a turnover of about 142.82 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.