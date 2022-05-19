UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Lower

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Crude oil futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for July 2022 delivery was down 20.4 Yuan (about 3.02 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 694.4 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 330,132 lots, with a turnover of about 229.51 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

