Shanghai crude oil futures hit new high

SHANGHAI, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures reached a new high Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2022 delivery was up 56.4 Yuan (about 8.9 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 761.4 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 18 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 181,022 lots, with a turnover of about 127.96 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018