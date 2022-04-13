UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Customs Important Efficiency Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 04:45 PM

Shanghai Customs has introduced targeted measures to improve its operating efficiency in the face of a local COVID-19 resurgence, the customs announced Tuesday evening

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Shanghai Customs has introduced targeted measures to improve its operating efficiency in the face of a local COVID-19 resurgence, the customs announced Tuesday evening.

According to the customs, import and export declarations can now be completed online, while goods inspection can be conducted without the staffers of enterprises in attendance.

Green channels will be opened for inspection of key commodities essential to people's livelihoods, it noted.

The customs advised enterprises to strengthen coordination with multiple parties including freight forwarding agents and freight depots to accelerate goods pickup.

Shanghai is China's largest trading port city. In 2021, the port of Shanghai notched up an annual container throughput of more than 47 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), ranking first in the world for the 12th consecutive year.

More Stories From Business

