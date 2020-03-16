UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Exports Over 80,000 COVID-19 Testing Reagents To 22 Countries

Shanghai exports over 80,000 COVID-19 testing reagents to 22 countries

Shanghai has exported over 80,000 testing reagents for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to 22 countries, local authorities said Monday

They include Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Saudi Arabia, according to a press conference held by the municipal government.

They include Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Saudi Arabia, according to a press conference held by the municipal government.

Shanghai has also exported 19 medical imaging equipment produced by local companies to nine countries, said Zhang Quan, director of the municipal science and technology commission.

Shanghai has been promoting the development and application of high-tech products in medical and health fields amid the epidemic, according to Zhang.

