Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:12 PM
Gold futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 )
The most active gold contract for June 2021 delivery was up 2.24 Yuan (about 35 U.S. cents) to close at 376.4 yuan a gram.
The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 176,616 lots, with a turnover of about 66.6 billion yuan.