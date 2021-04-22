Shanghai gold futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gold futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for June 2021 delivery was up 2.24 Yuan (about 35 U.S. cents) to close at 376.4 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 176,616 lots, with a turnover of about 66.6 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.