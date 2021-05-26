UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:09 PM

Shanghai gold futures close higher

Gold futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for June 2021 delivery was up 3.74 Yuan (about 58 U.S. cents) to close at 393.4 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for 8 listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 279,486 lots, with a turnover of about 110.04 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Shanghai Futures Exchange January June Gold Billion

Recent Stories

Andreescu pulls out of Strasbourg days before Fren ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar excluded from WHO annual meeting

2 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law Denouncing Tax Treaty With Netherl ..

4 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Vilnius, Warsaw, Kiev Refused to A ..

4 minutes ago

Philippines logs 5,310 new COVID-19 cases, total a ..

4 minutes ago

Russia records 8,373 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.