Shanghai gold futures close higher

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for June 2021 delivery was up 3.74 Yuan (about 58 U.S. cents) to close at 393.4 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for 8 listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 279,486 lots, with a turnover of about 110.04 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.