Shanghai gold futures close higher

Gold futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 3.1 Yuan (about 49 U.S. cents) to close at 396.9 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for 8 listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 154,914 lots, with a turnover of about 61.2 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.