Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 03:22 PM
Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
SHANGHAI, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 3.32 Yuan (about 51 U.S. cents) to close at 379.04 yuan a gram.
The total trading volume for six listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 255,385 lots, with a turnover of about 96.54 billion yuan.