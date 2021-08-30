UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 03:22 PM

Shanghai gold futures close higher

Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 3.32 Yuan (about 51 U.S. cents) to close at 379.04 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for six listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 255,385 lots, with a turnover of about 96.54 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Shanghai Futures Exchange January December Gold Billion

Recent Stories

Philippines registers record daily spike with 22,3 ..

Philippines registers record daily spike with 22,366 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Almost 70 Die of Mystery Disease in Northern India ..

Almost 70 Die of Mystery Disease in Northern India - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Estonia Sees Weekly COVID-19 Infections Jump 40%

Estonia Sees Weekly COVID-19 Infections Jump 40%

10 minutes ago
 China moves to reduce examination pressure faced b ..

China moves to reduce examination pressure faced by students

10 minutes ago
 New China-Europe freight train route links China's ..

New China-Europe freight train route links China's Chongqing with Ukraine

10 minutes ago
 210 million liters clean water goes to drain in Pe ..

210 million liters clean water goes to drain in Peshawar

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.