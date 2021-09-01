Shanghai gold futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gold futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 0.4 Yuan (about 6 U.S. cents) to close at 379.12 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for seven listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 179,238 lots, with a turnover of about 67.75 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.